Don’t miss these 7 foodie highlights at Perthshire’s Scottish Game Fair this weekend

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair is preparing to spring back into action in Perthshire this weekend. And it’s set to be a haven for food and drink fans.

After being postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fair is returning with an exciting culinary line-up as well as its usual attractions.

From highlights such as the kitchen theatre and food hall, to gundogs, falconry displays and performances by pipe bands, it’s set to be a busy weekend.

There will be more than 400 exhibitors, including producers from near and far selling their delicious wares, and even a bistro, bar and beer garden.

The celebration of conservation and the countryside is now in its 32nd year and will run from next Friday (September 24) to Sunday September 26. It’s also family and dog-friendly.

Here are our seven top foodie things to do over the three-day event.

1. Tim Maddams talks good game

Tim is a chef with a big interest in game. He has featured on cookery shows and is well-known for heading up the River Cottage team at Axminster.

He will be cooking for audiences on Saturday, sharing some family recipes. Tim has also created special menus for the VIP Experience, which you can read more about below.

Information: The Richmond Kettle Kitchen Theatre, September 25 at 3pm.

2. Praveen Kumar cooks up a curry

The Kitchen Theatre is the place to watch chefs cooking live.

On Friday, Perthshire chef and entrepreneur Praveen Kumar will prepare a game bhuna curry and reveal how best to source ingredients locally.

Praveen is also the talent behind Kumar’s Curry Club and a frozen meals range.

Information: The Richmond Kettle Kitchen Theatre, September 24 at 3pm.

3. Lovely local drinks

Pay a visit to the food hall where you’ll discover some interesting artisan spirits to peruse and purchase.

Traders include Forfar-based Ogilvy Spirits, who create artisan pre-batched cocktails, Scottish Crème de Cassis and also Scotland’s first potato vodka on their family farm.

Family-run business Heather Rose Spirits Co. is based in Murthly in Perth and Kinross and will also be at the event. They produce small batches of craft gin, rum and whisky which attendees will be able to sample.

And for those who love honey, there’s traditional handmade Perthshire mead that consists of locally-foraged botanicals from The Rookery available, too.

4. Fabulous local food

For the foodies, why not check out all of the local producers who will be in attendance.

Exhibitors include Abernethy outfit Clootie Mctoot Dumplings, who bake the traditional dumplings, as well as scones and tablet and award-winning Perth company Allan’s Chilli Products who will be selling chilli jellies, sauces and chutneys.

From Auchtertool in Fife, The Farmer’s Son will offer up expertly crafted black and white puddings and haggis which are well worth trying out.

5. Discover foraging

Foraging expert Amy Rankine will be taking a walk round the palace grounds and woods in search of seasonal ingredients such as wild garlic, rosehips and fungi.

She will lead two walks on Friday and Sunday morning and will prepare a dish afterwards in the food theatre with the items she has gathered.

An excellent way to find out more about foraging locally.

Information: Running September 24 and September 26, tickets £18. Meet at The Field Kitchen Theatre entrance at 10.15am for departure at 10.30am sharp.

6. Enjoy a VIP experience

For those looking to make the weekend extra-special, VIP packages are available.

The Grouse (£87) includes entry to the event along with a copy of the official show guide, a delicious breakfast created by Tim Maddams and all-day entry to the VIP enclosure, garden, lounge, cash bar and snack menu.

For £137, the Stag package includes all the same benefits of the Grouse, as well as a two-course lunch with a specially-curated menu by Tim.

7. Visit the Covey tent for kids

We admit this one isn’t strictly foodie-related. But anyone attending family-friendly events with youngsters knows little people sometimes need an activity to keep them occupied.

From science and animals to a ceramics workshop, there’s something to amuse children while on their day out. And, there’s plenty for them to snack on throughout the day, too!

With prizes and goodies to take home, it should mean you can return to the food hall with some happy campers in tow.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices start at £18 for adults (or £20 at the gate) and £4.50 for children aged 5-15 years (£5 at the gate).

Family tickets, two and three-day passes are also available as well as various packages. Car parking is chargeable but free for GWCT members.

Please note that schedules can be subject to change, so keep up-to-date via the Game Fair’s website.

