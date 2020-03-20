Angus sports and leisure facilities to close due to Covid-19 outbreak

ANGUSalive venues will close until further notice due to the coronavirus.

The charity operates a number of sport centres, country parks, theatres, libraries and more across the Angus area.

In an email to members the membership services team said they would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates through their website, social media, and email.

In the email they stated: “We know that for many of you fitness is an important part of your lifestyle and staying fit and well is now more important than ever.

“If you do wish to keep training, we are offering members free access to a number of workout alternatives.

“Our partners at LesMills are offering all of our member’s access to their iconic programs via Les Mills On Demand absolutely free!

“Just head to https://watch.lesmillsondemand.com/at-home-workouts.”

ANGUSalive has been operating since December 2015 and has over 300 employees.

They recently held their Sports Awards ceremony which took place at Reid Hall in Forfar and aims to highlight the achievements of teams, clubs and individuals over the last year.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: