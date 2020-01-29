Dundee drug trafficker locked up for 12 years

A convicted drug trafficker was jailed for 12 years yesterday after he returned to the illegal narcotics trade following a prison sentence.

Christopher Bruce, 42, directed others to collect, store and supply drugs in 2017.

He was also involved in the supply of heroin, amphetamine and cannabis with a potential value of more than £400,000 on the streets, aggravated by a link to serious organised crime.

Bruce was previously jailed for four years for being concerned in the supply of cocaine with a serious crime aggravation.

A judge told Bruce and his co-accused Colin Stewart at the High Court in Edinburgh that they were convicted of “extremely serious drug trafficking offences”.

Lord Arthurson jailed father-of-two Stewart for his role in the supply of cannabis and for directing others to collect and transfer drugs in August 2017 for six years.

Stewart, 35, from Aberdeen, is currently serving a sentence of three years and 11 months for drug supply. The sentence imposed on him today will begin at the end of that.

Both men had denied a string of charges during a trial but Bruce was convicted of the four that he faced and Stewart was found guilty of two. Neither man gave evidence.

Prosecutors used evidence from phone analysis and surveillance operations to help to snare the pair.

During the trial jurors were told that in February 2017 amphetamine with a maximum value of £100,000 and heroin worth in excess of that was recovered from a house in Raglan Street, in Dundee.

In August that year another batch of heroin was found at an address in Dunmore Street, in Dundee, along with 28 kilos of cannabis with a potential to realise up to £110,000.

The Crown has applied for serious crime prevention orders to be made against Bruce, who is currently in HMP Perth, and Stewart, who is in HMP Grampian.