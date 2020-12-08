Today marks 61 years since the lifeboat Mona was launched from Broughty Ferry into treacherous weather conditions and capsized, with the loss of all hands.

The vessel tragically capsized after being launched to assist the North Carr Lightship in St Andrews Bay on December 8 1959 in the early hours of the morning.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

All eight crewmen died in the shipwreck, including a father and son.

They were coxswain Ronald Grant, George Smith, Alexander Gall, father and son John Grieve and John T Grieve, George Watson, James Ferrier and David Anderson.

The lifeboat – built in 1935 – saved 118 lives in her time. Below is some footage of the Mona in action during the summer of 1958.

To mark the 61st of the disaster, the team at the lifeboat station lowered the flag to half-mast.

Last year, Tele chief reporter Lindsey Hamilton spoke to James Ferrier’s niece, Penny Griffiths, and David Anderson’s son, George Anderson.

They reflected on how the loss of their loved ones impacted them and the rest of their family.

She also spent time with the Broughty Ferry RNLI crew during a training exercise in the River Tay.