Dundee £60m superschool ‘would help to improve pupil performance’

Replacing two “inadequate” schools in the east end of Dundee with a £60 million “superschool” is a significant opportunity to improve pupil performance, council chiefs say.

Councillors are set to be asked on Monday to approve a plan to consult parents across the east of the city on a proposed merger of Craigie High School and Braeview Academy from 2024.

Consultation on the plans – first unveiled by council leader John Alexander last week – will start on February 10 and continue until March 27 if given the green light.

Dundee City Council education bosses Paul Clancy, Audrey May and Gordon Laidlaw have drawn up a highly detailed report outlining the case for the new campus in which they say the existing buildings – fire-damaged Braeview in particular – are not fit for purpose.

They wrote: “The annual school estate update report notes that both schools are currently rated ‘C’ (poor) for overall condition.

“Both schools are, therefore, showing major defects and/or not operating adequately.

“The new school/learning campus environment in its entirety will have a positive impact on the motivation, behaviour and aspirations of young people, providing ideal conditions for learners to learn and teachers to teach.”

Education chiefs claim the 1,800-capacity school – which would take in kids from Mill o’ Mains, Fintry, Linlathen, Mid Craigie, Douglas, Whitfield, Ballumbie and Douglas – would also give pupils more chances to make friends, and could provide more support for those with learning difficulties.

The proposal includes a move to change catchment areas for Grove Academy in Broughty Ferry, which would take in pupils from Craigiebank Primary.

Parents of Grove pupils have already been alerted to the proposal, and have been invited to join the consultation.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A final decision is expected be taken in June once the plans have been run past national education chiefs.