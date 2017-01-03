Projects across Dundee’s six council wards have benefited from nearly £600,000 of Dundee Partnership funding this year.

The partnership supports local groups, voluntary sector agencies, public sector bodies and private sector organisations looking to tackle inequality and deprivation.

Groups ranging from the Lochee Boys’ and Girls’ Boxing Club, the Yusuf Youth Integration Project and the Grey Lodge Settlement were able to fund projects after securing “vital” funding.

Local organisations heralded the work undertaken by the partnership in helping to create and sustain community projects.

More than 50 projects in Coldside, Lochee, Strathmartine, Maryfield and the West End received more than £300,000 in February alone.

Jennifer Mclean, a project leader at Grey Lodge — a youth and community based charity organisation in the Hilltown — said the group was able to purchase more than £1,000 of musical instruments as a result of the funding.

It enabled the purchasing of drum kits, recorders and guitars.

She continued: “It was a wonderful amount of cash we received and it certainly made a significant difference to the project.

“We have 20 kids partaking in music sessions on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays — the age group range from 11 to 21.

“Our music teacher James Ritchie said access to the instruments has gone a long way in helping kids in their personal development.

“As a result of the success of this year’s classes, we will be looking to extend the project into 2017.”

Across the city organisations have been able to secure funding to help change lives.

Cash injections ranging from £100 to more than £18,000 have gone into educating, training and employing people across the council wards.

Dundee and Angus ADHD — which raises awareness and support for families with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — has been able to secure more than £20,000 worth of funding.

The vital cash has contributed to the organisation securing new premises and the employment of several part-time youth workers. Alison Zerouk, the group’s project manager, thanked the partnership for helping to support children, carers and parents who attend.

She explained: “The new Albert Street premises will help young people gain skills for getting into work.

“We are currently gutting the shop out just now.

“The support of the partnership has already helped us support the children, parents and carers to manage the symptoms of ADHD.”

A spokeswoman for the local authority explained that the funding allowed people “live and prosper”.

She added: “Since 2009, Dundee City Council has made funding available to community regeneration forums to support local regeneration activity.

“Forum members have the responsibility to allocate funding to local projects in their regeneration area though a decision-making process at monthly meetings.

“The Community Regeneration Fund aims to create stable, sustainable and empowered communities throughout Dundee, in which people can live and prosper.”