£600 raised during charity event at Reform Street’s McDonald’s

About 100 fundraisers were “lovin it” at a charity event at McDonald’s, in Dundee, which raised hundreds of pounds.

The Halloween-themed event raised more than £600 for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The event, which was hosted at McDonald’s on Reform Street, had children’s face painting, a raffle and a tombola.

Prizes were donated for the raffle from local businesses including Tony Macaroni and Fisher and Donaldson.

Other prizes included a hamper basket and chocolate bars.

Aftab Hussain, the restaurant’s hospitality manager who organised the event, said: “It went really well – we weren’t expecting to raise as much.

“I saw other restaurants had run charity events and thought we could do that, especially now as we’re the only McDonald’s in the city centre, we should be doing things like that.”

He said that there were already plans being made to host a similar event at the end of the year.