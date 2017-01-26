Nearly £7 million is to be spent on providing flood protection for Dundee’s new Waterfront area.

City councillors have agreed to invest a total of £6,917,574 in a flood protection scheme which will run from Camperdown Dock to Dundee Airport.

The scheme has been described as providing “a one-in-200-year standard of protection”.

Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering has been awarded the work, which will include adapting the height of the existing sea wall.

The plans will also see the construction of new setback walls and the installation of floodgates to allow access for maintenance along City Quay from Camperdown Dock gate to the Tay Road Bridge.

Work will also be carried out to adapt the existing infrastructure, construct new setback walls and install floodgates to allow access for maintenance along Riverside Drive from Discovery Point to the Bridge View Station building.

And new setback flood defence walls and floodgates will be installed to allow access for maintenance between the Bridge View Station building and Dundee Airport.

The scheme has been deemed necessary in a bid to reduce the risk of flooding to the new £1 billion Waterfront area, including the open space at Slessor Gardens.

Members of Dundee City Council’s city development committee approved the proposals unanimously at a meeting this week.

Will Dawson, committee convener, said: “This scheme is one of more than 40 that the Scottish Environment Protection Agency prioritised for Scottish Government funding just a year ago.

“Since then, a considerable amount of work has gone into making the plans a reality so that we can reduce the risk of flooding to residents, community and business properties and the new open recreational space at Slessor Gardens officially opened last summer.

“We hope to see work start on site before the end of the month with a target of completing it next spring.

“The scheme will include setback walls and flood defences to provide a one-in-200-year-plus climate change, standard of protection.”

West End councillor Richard McCready, whose constituency includes part of the area to be protected, welcomed the proposals.

He said: “At a time of budgetary constraints, this is a lot of money to spend, but it is needed to protect parts of the city from potential flooding — particularly in light of climate changes.”

A year ago residents in Dundee were given the opportunity to comment on the proposals.

The money for the project is coming from capital funding from the council spread over three years.

Additional funding will come from a Scottish Government General Capital Grant for flood projects.

In April of last year, director of city development Mike Galloway reported that there had been two objections to the scheme, one from Forth Ports Ltd and the other from an individual member of the public.

However he reported: “The objection from Forth Ports Ltd has been withdrawn following discussion on the detail of the scheme.”