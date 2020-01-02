Man alleged to have attacked partner by punching her in Dundee nightclub

A man allegedly attacked his partner in a city nightclub.

Michael Watson, 29, denies assaulting the woman at Duck Slattery’s, South Ward Road, on October 26.

It is alleged that he punched the woman on the head, causing her to fall to the ground, before shouting and swearing at her.

Watson, of Bute Drive, Perth, continued to plead not guilty when he appeared before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown for an intermediate diet.

A trial was fixed for January.