Thousands of pounds pledged for third Dundee Summer Streets Festival

Dundee’s Summer Streets Festival has been awarded £5,600 to help stage the event for a third year.

It is being staged on July 18 and 19 in the city centre with markets, street theatre, music and a programme of storytelling.

The annual family friendly event has received the funds from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s events directorate,for marketing, equipment hire and themed programming.

This year’s festival will also celebrate Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 with activities ranging from duck races to storytelling on subjects ranging from whales to battle ships.

Councillor Mark Flynn, depute convener of city development said: “It’s great to see the Summer Streets Festival plan.

“There’s plenty to watch, see and listen to, and everyone can get involved. I’d like to thank all the local businesses who support the festival.”