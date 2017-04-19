More than £55,000 of environmental upgrades at Dawson Park are set to be approved by councillors.

In a report to the neighbourhood services department, ahead of its meeting on Monday, councillors are being asked to approve the project.

The investment would provide improvements to existing seating and footpaths.

Formal plant bedding areas would also be redesigned, in addition to landscape improvements to install new improved sustainable planting.

Councillor Vari McDonald, depute convener of neighbourhood services, said: “The council’s SNP administration has signed off on a £700,000 investment for projects at parks across the city in recent months, including Castle Green, Reres and Orchar, among many others.

“We have also committed to funding a new multi-use games area at Gillies Park in Barnhill.

“At Dawson Park alone, a fantastic new £70,000 playpark was recently completed, which followed investment of £150,000 in much-improved tennis courts back in 2015.

“We recognise how important our green spaces are in encouraging active lifestyles and creating a sense of well-being in our community.”