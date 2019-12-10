Comic aiming to help young people cope with grief launched in collaboration with Dundee University

A new comic aiming to help young people deal with their grief has been launched.

When People Die: Stories from Young People is a 40-page publication filled with images, stories and insights in an effort to help destigmatise conversations about loss and grief.

Produced in conjunction with academics from Dundee University and the University of Strathclyde, the publication sees teenagers from across Scotland share their experiences of bereavement.

The project was led by Dr Golnar Nabizadeh, a lecturer in comics studies at Dundee, who said: “This was an amazing project to work on and it brought our research team in contact with brilliant young people whose lived experiences have given them a perspective on grief far beyond their years.

“When we first held workshops, we asked the participants for their insights and tips on grief rather than asking them directly about their own experiences but some of the stories touch on their personal experiences in a very profound way.

“Throughout this process, we were really impressed by the detailed, thoughtful, and productive reflections and drawings generated by the young people.

“They also worked closely with artists based at Ink Pot Studio in the Dundee Comics Creative Space, who created nuanced responses to the original work produced by the participants.

“The end result is a comic that everyone who contributed to should be very proud of. The insights it contains will hopefully help other young people deal with their grief while the tips for teachers, parents and friends will help them provide the support they want to give.”

Janet O’Connor, who works as a social worker with CHAS and supported participants during each workshop, said: “We are delighted to contribute to this project and support young people to share their stories.

“Working in partnership with young people who have experienced bereavement means the comic reflects genuine insights and has an authentic voice that will hopefully help other young people who are experiencing grief.”