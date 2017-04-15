Developers have submitted plans for a further 55 homes to be added to the emerging Dykes of Gray village.

Plans lodged by Persimmon Homes could see a mix of properties created as part of the Western Gateway development to the west of Dundee.

It would be in addition to the 595 homes Springfield Homes has already been granted permission to build in the area.

The application has been split into two phases.

Phase one comprises of 42 homes — both three-bedroom and four-bedroom — while phase two would see the final 13 homes created.

These would be two-bedroom and four-bedroom properties.

The development would sit on the south east corner of the wider Dykes of Gray village, which will have a centre featuring retail, food and drink businesses, play spaces, landscaping and other infrastructure, including road improvements. Springfield will also make contributions of around £3 million which will support the creation of a new primary school and nursery in the area.

Plans, across both phases, would see 149 parking spaces provided for the 55 homes — almost three per house.

A “landscaped belt” will be created between the development and the outer edge.

Representatives of the privately funded development — where residents have to pay for the upkeep of their own roads and green spaces which are not adopted by the council — felt the scale of the development and concentration of properties would detract from the quality of housing.

Leigh Brown, of the West Green Park Residents and Proprietor Association, said: “We would hope to be opening up a dialogue with the developers as it progresses.

“It’s important that however plans develop, the proposed community facilities are retained such as a new primary school.

“We have our AGM at the end of the month when we will discuss this latest proposal and form a formal opinion about it.”

Persimmon Homes was approached for comment but had not responded by the time of going to press.