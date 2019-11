Nicola and Christopher Miles, both of Forest Park Place, will stand trial over assault claims.

It is alleged that Nicola Miles, 23, repeatedly punched and kicked a woman on the head and body on Ballindean Terrace on October 20.

During the same incident, Christopher Miles, 22, allegedly punched a man on the face while acting with another.

The pair pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for March before being granted bail.