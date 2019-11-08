Man raising money for Dundee’s Ninewells to thank staff for saving mum’s life

A man is raising money for Ninewells Hospital’s Ward 23B.

Paul Duncan, 32, from Stobswell, plans to spend the next few months fundraising to thank them for saving his mother’s life. Lorraine Duncan was in hospital after a disc in her back slipped leaving her with a compressed spinal cord and needing neurosurgery.

The grateful fundraiser has organised a charity raffle, with a grand prize of a Samsung TV.

Paul told the Tele: “This is just the start of a long campaign. I plan to work with local businesses and go outside the usual kind of fundraising.

“What the ward has done for me this year has really lit a fire under me.”

The 32-year-old expressed the importance of the ward, saying: “Ward 23B treat those who suffer from the most serious injuries and they save the vast majority of people, not just their lives but them as people.”

Raffle tickets are on sale at Klozet and the Ambassador Bar, and anyone interested in helping raise funds can contact Paul at friendsofninewells@outlook.com.