Menzieshill woman accused of falsely claiming £52,000 in benefits over five years

A Menzieshill woman has been charged with falsely claiming more than £52,000 worth of benefits.

It is alleged that at an address on Fintry Road, Joanna Pawlicka, 33, was knowingly concerned in fraudulently obtaining Child Tax Credits between April 6 2013 and August 8 2018.

She allegedly claimed to be living as a single mother when she was living with her husband who was working. Pawlicka allegedly falsely claimed £49,167.78 over that period.

Between July 20 2015 and February 2 2017, Pawlicka allegedly failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions that she was living with her husband which affected her entitlement to income support.

It is alleged Pawlicka, of Leith Walk, falsely claimed £3,674.06 of that benefit.

A plea of not guilty was tendered at Dundee Sheriff Court on Pawlicka’s behalf and a continued first diet was set for March.