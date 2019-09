Ross Mitchell, of Hilltown Court, was jailed for more than 20 months for a string of thefts.

Mitchell, 39, previously admitted a number of offences including stealing meat from Marks and Spencer, Murraygate, on September 11 and clothing from Debenhams in the Overgate on August 19.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond jailed him for a total of 20 months and 66 days.