A new £50,000 project which aims to grow Scotland’s next generation of internationally competitive digital media and technology companies has been unveiled in Dundee.

The Global Domination Accelerator for the Scottish games sector will be delivered by Elevator on behalf of Scottish Enterprise, and is now open for applications from software and gaming companies with international growth ambitions based throughout Scotland.

The project will assist around 15 participants in the initial eight-month programme and was launched at the offices of Outplay Entertainment, the largest independent mobile developer in the UK.

Pictured are Elevator project manager Lynne Martin and Accelerator project manager Andy Campbell.