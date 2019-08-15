Generous Dundee business owners serve up tasty treats for Balhousie Care residents

Residents at Balhousie Care Group were able to enjoy some delicious treats thanks to the generosity of Dundonians.

Dundee business owner Iftekhar Yaqub and Anees Yaqub were on hand to deliver the cakes.

Iftekhar revealed last week they had managed to sell a total of 108 cakes to help raise £648 for the Ummah Welfare Trust charity with his Cakesaway campaign.

The former Morgan Academy pupil has been working as a volunteer with the UK-based charity over the last seven years helping war orphans in the Middle East.

Some who contributed to the charity drive decided to donate their cakes to local organisations, including the Balhousie Care group, as opposed to scoffing them themselves.

Speaking today, Iftekhar said the residents enjoyed receiving the cakes and he explained the money raised has gone to help orphans affected by conflict in the Middle East.

This weekend the owner of stores on Lochee High Street and Baffin Street will also be scaling Ben Nevis hoping to generate another £1,500 for the Ummah Welfare Trust.

Search for “Iffy” and “Ben Nevis” on justgiving.com.