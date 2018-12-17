£500k needed for upgrade work at Dundee Crematorium

The Dundee Crematorium will have to raise £500,000 in order to install a new cremator that accommodates larger coffins.

Dignity, who operate the premises, are looking at better ways to carry out services, with the current set up meaning bigger coffins have to be transferred 22 miles to Friockheim, with the permission of the families involved.

The crematorium can only take coffins with a maximum width of 28 inches, but the improvement works could increase that to 42 inches.

To carry out the project, bosses at the Macalpine Road premises have revealed it will take a six- figure sum.

A spokesman said: “Like many of the oldest crematoria in the UK, the mechanism for transporting the coffin to the cremator was designed to replicate burial at a time before cremation became commonplace.

“The coffin is lowered from the chapel through a brick aperture to the cremator in the room below .

“It restricts the coffins we can accept to a maximum width of 28 inches.

“On occasions when the coffin exceeds these dimensions, families will choose to have the service at Dundee.

“With their permission, the coffin is cremated at another crematorium and the ashes returned to the family.”

He added: “Once we have completed the current refurbishment of the chapel we will begin to plan for installing a new cremator.

“It would be able to accept coffins up to 42 inches wide.

“This will be a complex project as Dundee Crematorium is a listed building. It will require an additional investment of £500,000.

“We plan to have the new cremator in place within the next 18 months.

“While the size of coffins has increased over the last 20 years it’s only recently that advances in technology have made it possible to install cremators such as this at Dundee.”

The latest proposals come just months after it was revealed the crematorium would be investing £400,000 in the upkeep of the building.

A temporary chapel has been erected at the centre in order for the building to remain open during the process. As well as installing new lighting fixtures inside the chapel, a video tribute facility is also part of the six-figure refurbishment.

The current works are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Built in 1936, the Dundee Crematorium is one of the oldest in Scotland.

Paul Craigie, 51, of Affertons Funeral Care on Clepington Road has welcomed the latest upgrade plans.

He said: “I’ve been in this profession for more than 16 years and it does happen from time to time that we need to go to Frockheim.

“I wasn’t aware of these plans.

“It’s only a good thing for local families that these improvements are being made.”