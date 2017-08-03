|PARTICIPATING SPAR STORES IN THE AREA
TAKE THE TOP HALF OF YOUR GOLDEN WALLET TO ANY OF THESE STORES BEFORE 10PM ON SUNDAY AUGUST 20 2017 TO RECEIVE A FREE WISPA GOLD BAR.
|Retailer
|Street
|Town
|Postal Code
|L & S Retail, Dundee
|223 Albert Street
|DUNDEE
|DD4 6QA
|Spar, Ballindean Road
|76 Ballindean Road
|DUNDEE
|DD4 8NU
|Spar, Ladybank
|52-54 Commercial Road
|LADYBANK
|KY15 7JS
|Spar, Macalpine Road
|83 Macalpine Road
|DUNDEE
|DD3 8RE
|Spar, Perth Road
|306 Perth Road
|DUNDEE
|DD2 1AU
|Spar, St Andrews
|Tom Morris Drive
|ST ANDREWS
|KY16 8EL
|Spar, Balmullo
|33 Main Road
|BALMULLO
|KY16 0AE
|Spar, Meigle
|The Square
|MEIGLE
|PH12 8RN
|Spar, Hilltown
|301-305 Hilltown
|DUNDEE
|DD3 7AQ
|Spar, Carnoustie Barry Road
|43 Barry Road
|CARNOUSTIE
|DD7 7QQ
|Spar, Carnoustie High Street
|83 High Street
|CARNOUSTIE
|DD7 7EA
|Asif, Monifieth
|The Ashgrove
|MONIFIETH
|DD5 4TD
|Asif, Whitfield
|Lothian Crescent
|DUNDEE
|DD4 OHU
|Ali, Errol
|The Cross
|ERROL
|PH2 7QW
|Landsburgh, Inchture
|Main Street
|INCHTURE
|PH14 9RN
|Asif, Forfar
|48a Market Street
|FORFAR
|DD8 3EW
|Asif, Broughty Ferry
|258-260 King Street
|DUNDEE
|DD5 2BA
|Colins, Letham
|9 Gardyne Street
|LETHAM
|DD8 2PR
|Spar, Orleans
|1 Orleans Place
|DUNDEE
|DD2 4BH
|Hutchison, Scone
|104 Abbey Road
|SCONE
|PH2 6RU
|Landsburgh, Wormit
|1-5 Mount Stewart Road
|WORMIT
|DD6 8NH
|Spar, Glamis Road
|114-116 Glamis Road
|DUNDEE
|DD2 2ES
|Spar, Newport
|16 High Street
|NEWPORT ON TAY
|DD6 8AD
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
TO THE CUSTOMER: Offer is subject to availability, while stocks last. This voucher can be redeemed once against the full retail price of £0.89p for one 48g bar of Cadburys Wispa Gold. Simply cut along the dotted line and bring your in voucher into a participating SPAR Scotland store (where stocked) from Friday 18th August until Sunday 20th August 2017, and must be presented with the product at the checkout. Amended, photocopied and defaced vouchers are invalid. No cash alternative. Promoter is not responsible for any third party acts or omissions. Service is at the discretion of the SPAR Scotland store manager.
TO THE STORE RETAILER: Promoter will redeem this voucher against the retail price of £0.89p for one 48g bar of Cadburys Wispa Gold – only at participating SPAR Scotland stores. Voucher is valid for store redemption ONLY on Friday 18th August, Saturday 19th August & Sunday 20th August, and cannot be redeemed at a later date. Please send vouchers, by Friday 15th September 2017, to Accounts Dept, CJ Lang and Son Limited, 78 Longtown Road, Dundee DD4 8JU. Claims via other third party agencies are invalid. The promoter is not responsible for any third party acts or omissions.