£50,000 Golden Wallet: £250 up for grabs each day!

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The Evening Telegraph’s biggest ever cash giveaway certainly has our readers going for gold.

Don’t worry if you didn’t scoop an instant prize — we’re not finished paying out the money just yet!

Every day until Saturday, you can play the gamecard which featured inside the lucky wallet you received in the paper on Friday.

All you have to do is match the weights and you could be a winner!

HOW TO PLAY:

This game runs until August 26. On each of the gold bars on your gamecard, you will see a date and a weight printed.

To play, simply look at bar in the Tele and see what it weighs.

If the weight matches the one that appears on your gamecard you’re eligible to claim a £250

cash prize! It really couldn’t be simpler.

HOW TO CLAIM:

To make your claim, simply call 01382 575946 between 9am-11am on the next publishing day.

You must have your card with you when you call.

For full terms and conditions, click here.