£50,000 eco-friendly bins initiative planned for Dundee schools

Youngsters could soon be leading the way in the city’s recycling efforts if a proposed £50,000 initiative to install eco-friendly containers at Dundee schools is approved by councillors next week.

The council’s neighbourhood services committee will hear of a tender from Leafield Environmental Ltd to install internal recycling facilities at Dundee’s 50 nursery, primary, secondary and special needs schools.

If approved, the extra facilities will help to boost the city’s recycling rate, which has been increasing slowly each year but remains behind other local authorities in Scotland.

About 35.5% of all of Dundee’s household waste was recycled in 2017 – but the majority of the city’s waste is still diverted from landfill and incinerated.

Anne Rendall, convener of the neighbourhood services committee, said: “Young people have led the way for a long time when it comes to recycling – after all they are the ones who will inherit the planet – so it makes good sense to ensure they have the right facilities to do the right thing when they are at school.

“The containers will be tailored for the needs of each of the premises they will be in, and help harness and encourage our young peoples’ desire to recycle.”

Leafield offers a range of child-friendly bins, each tailored to a different type of recyclable material. Each bin in their range depicts a happy face – save for general waste. The committee meets on Monday.