50+ volunteers collect debris washed up from Tay Estuary

Monifeth and District Rotary held its most successful clean-up yet of a beach at the Barry Buddon Training Camp.

Twice the normal amount of rubbish, including 20 tyres, was collected, with a tractor and trailer making multiple trips to the local recycling centre to dispose of the waste.

More than 50 volunteers turned up to collect the debris washed up from the Tay Estuary.

They included members of Claverhouse Rotary Club, Monifieth Eco Force, Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and members of the public.

The event was sponsored by Keep Scotland Beautiful and Greggs the bakers, who supplied cakes for the volunteers.

The tractor was donated for the day by Dundee Airport, and the MOD at Barry Buddon supplied the trailer.

Derek Uchman, president of Monifieth Rotary, was delighted with how the day had gone.

He said: “It was a truly magnificent effort by everyone involved.

“Not only did we collect more rubbish than ever, but by co-ordinating with Monifieth Eco Force, it meant a three-mile stretch was picked clean.”