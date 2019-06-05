£50 up for grabs in our Love Island competition: Who do you think will be dumped first?

Love Island is back for 2019 with another group of boys and girls looking for love on the sunny island of Majorca.

Ahead of the first dumping, we’ve decided to run our own competition.

All you need to do is select the contestant you think will get the boot first, fill in the form, and you could win £50 – it’s as simple as that.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions

One person who correctly guesses the first Love Island star to be evicted will win £50. Votes must be cast before the result is revealed on Love Island.

In the result of more than one person being evicted, all correct entries will be eligible for the prize and one winner will be selected at random.

The prize will be in the form of a cheque (please allow 28 days). We will contact you if you are a winner.

Please visit our website for our full competition terms and conditions www.eveningtelegraph.co.uk/competition-terms or send a large stamped self-addressed envelope to: Newspaper Marketing, Copy of your Competition Terms, Evening Telegraph. D C Thomson & Co Ltd. 2 Albert Square. Dundee. DD1 1DD.