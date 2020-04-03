Five ways to keep boredom at bay during this weekend’s lockdown

We are all indoors for the foreseeable future, and a lot of us are getting very bored, very quickly. While it is a daunting prospect, there are plenty of little things to keep us all going.

We have been speaking with local businesses about what they are doing and below we have listed some of our favourites to keep yourself entertained in the evenings.

Light some candles, bring out the good dining set and have the quality of a restaurant meal brought to your door. The Giddy Goose will deliver a three-course meal direct to your home so you and your significant other can still enjoy your date night even with being in lockdown. Their Italian-inspired menu includes pizzas, burgers, pastas and some vegan options.

The Giddy Goose is doing 50% off on ALL orders so you can have a three-course meal each starting from £20 INCLUDING delivery. If you actually spend over £30 after discount and excluding delivery the Giddy will give you a complimentary bottle of house wine to enjoy with your meal.

Club Tropicana & Venga Radio is on air every Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 3am. Listen on Westway Radio by clicking here.

They are keeping Scotland’s biggest party going. This time it is in your house so crack open a bottle and dance as if nobody is watching. Nothing but the best 80s and 90s classic dancehall tracks.

Text in your requests and shout out to your family and friends

Please note: although they will encourage the entire household to get involved with the show, we all urge to you follow current government advice and NOT to host a house party.

Head brewer Lyall Anderson was a cheese monger working at IJ Mellis in Edinburgh for many years before he became a master brewer. His passion is beer and cheese so this is his recommendations with a varied range of the beers which are available on the 71 Brewing delivery app (for same day delivery in Tayside) and the webshop (for national delivery). He has stated the style of cheese so that someone can find that in their local supermarket and then followed it with an ideal brand of cheese, some of which may not be possible to get hold of right now.

71 Pilsner (V) (Classic bavarian style pilsner lager 4.4%): mild hard cheese – Gouda, Comte etc

Blueberry Fields (V) (Delicious sour beer infused with Scottish Blueberries 4.2%): mild soft goats cheese, or a crumbly cheese such as Orkney Grimbister or Lancashire etc.

Breakfast Toast (Coffee Vanilla Milk Stout 4.5%) – creamy cheese such as Stilton or Dunsyre Blue, or a strong goats cheese.

I Before E except after V (V) (Kveik Pale Ale 3.6% – collaboration with Brewgooder charity providing clean water in developing countries): traditional West Country style Cheddar – Montgomery’s, Isle of Mull, St. Andrews etc.

80/- (V) (Traditional Scottish 80 shilling made with malt from North Fife 4.8%) : fruity hard cheese – Auld Lochnagar, Lincolnshire Poacher

*V denotes vegan friendly

**Check out their app for ordering on Google Play and Play Store.

Want to try your hand at mixology during the quarantine? The Dundee Gin Company is giving you the tools with their Making Cocktails at Home videos. Running every Friday, Lewis at Dundee Gin will be showing you how to make popular cocktails with a Dundee twist. Starting with a Dundee Cake Espresso Martini the online videos guide you through the method step by step. All alcoholic products are available to buy and delivered directly to your door. Call them, email them or get in contact through their Facebook page.

The Dundee Cake Espresso Martini only requires a martini glass (you can use a wine glass), a boston shaker and strainer, Dundee Classic Dry Gin, Dundee Cake Gin Liqueur, Espresso (or small amount of ground coffee), Kahlua and Gomme/Sugar Syrup.

Watch the video (above) as they put it all together and enjoy this delicious cocktail. Cheers!

Whether you are a beginner or a gin expert, this event will be perfect for you and certainly offers something a little bit different to do while stuck in the house.

Local distiller Eden Mill will be hosting a fantastic virtual gin tasting over the next two weekends. Learn the story of Eden Mill while enjoying a range of their classic gins and liqueurs.

Brand ambassador Steve Lowrie Mackay and head of events Chris Weir will guide you through a tasting of six different gins and participants will have the opportunity to win prizes and extra bonuses when the event is hosted on Zoom.

Each participant will receive 12 gins and liqueurs by courier ahead of the event, alongside two elegant Eden Mill traditional tulip glasses, and two Eden Mill Mixology Project cocktails for the tasting.

*There are only limited places for this weekend and next, so get in early and book online on the Eden Mill website.

Is there anything you think we’ve missed from our list, or any specific ways you have been passing the long, lockdown days? Please comment on our social media post with your suggestions.

Click here for a video guide to getting your self-isolation day started.

In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: