Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee derby: 5 of the best Dundee moments at Tannadice

By George Cran
September 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Dundee’s record at Tannadice in recent decades does not make pretty reading.

However, that doesn’t mean Dark Blues have had nothing to shout about on their short trips across the road.

Can James McPake’s men win at the home of their closest rivals for the first time since 2004?

They can certainly take some inspiration from their gaffer’s derby strike at Tannadice six years ago as he features in Courier Sport’s pick of late equalisers, top drawer goals and some equally good celebrations:

Dundee United 2-2 Dundee – August 11, 2015

If you are going to draw, this is the way to do it – 2-0 down with 10 minutes to go, it looked like another derby day disappointment for the Dees.

However, up stepped talisman Greg Stewart to curl a wonderful effort into the top corner on 81 minutes.

Then came one of Scott Bain’s biggest saves in his Dens Park career – incredibly tipping a Simon Murray effort onto the crossbar in the closing stages.

That allowed centre-back McPake to poke in a late, late equaliser to earn his side a point in an enthralling midweek derby.

Dundee United 1-2 Dundee – August 15, 2004

The last time Dundee won at Tannadice came more than 17 years ago.

A Steve Lovell penalty in the 17th minute set them on their way before John Sutton made it 2-0 on 47 minutes.

Alan Archibald would get a consolation late on but the Dark Blues enjoyed the bragging rights that day.

Sutton celebrates a goal for Dundee.

Dundee United 0-2 Dundee – November 11, 2000

Ivano Bonetti’s first derby in charge had seen the Dark Blues win 3-0 at Dens.

However, this one at Tannadice was even more special.

It was Claudio Caniggia’s first taste of the derby atmosphere since arriving a month before.

And, of course, the Argentine great found the net to open the scoring.

His goal, however, was outdone by the sheer brilliance of Georgi Nemsadze.

The Georgian was played in by Caniggia before chipping a wonderful finish over Alan Combe, who will now take a place on the Dundee bench this weekend.

Dundee United 0-1 Dundee, November 22, 1998

A completely different style of goal from the Nemsadze, James Grady’s winner in 1998 was no less memorable.

In the 100th league meeting between the sides, goalkeeper Rab Douglas was in superb form to keep the Tangerines out.

And that allowed the Dark Blues to take all three points with a thunderbolt volley from Grady.

An Eddie Annand flick-on fell perfectly for the striker and he lashed home a wonder goal at Tannadice.

Dundee United 2-3 Dundee – November 18, 1995

Jim Duffy’s Dundee roared into a 3-0 lead at Tannadice within 48 minutes.

Striker George Shaw was in fine form, giving the home defence no let-up.

He grabbed the first two goals and crowned the win with a memorable celebration.

Joined by Neil McCann and Jim Hamilton, Shaw’s glee at scoring at Tannadice has become an iconic derby image.

 

Dundee derby: 5 of the best goals at Tannadice since 2012