5 enticing afternoon tea experiences to try out in Tayside and Fife

Scotland’s top afternoon tea destinations have been polishing the Champagne flutes and filling the cake stands to celebrate welcoming customers back after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The tradition of afternoon tea began in the early 19th Century, when the Duchess of Bedford, experiencing a ‘sinking feeling’, requested that a light afternoon tea be served in her private room.

The Duchess found the experience so satisfying that she soon invited her friends to join her. And this led to afternoon tea becoming a regular indulgence.

Whether it’s a celebration or a catch up with old friends, a number of luxury venues across the country are proud to carry on this tradition.

Take a look at our favourite places to enjoy an afternoon tea in Tayside and Fife.

Gleneagles

One of Scotland’s most iconic afternoon tea venues is adding some fun to its traditional Glendevon afternoon tea this summer, with the launch of a Beatrix Potter-themed menu for the enjoyment of both adults and children.

With a delicious new menu, tea is still served in the stunning Glendevon Room, where guests can relax and take in the hotel’s interior.

Inspired by the author’s childhood holidays to Perthshire, the menu includes Johnny Town Mouse’s pea and potato croquettes, Little Pig Robinsons crumpet and crab, and Herdwick lamb sausage rolls with Mr McGregor’s cabbage.

Sweet treats include a Squirrel Nutkin’s fruit and nut slice and a ‘hiding behind the blackcurrant bush’ currant bun.

Address: The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder, PH3 1NF

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £50 (£25 for children)

Champagne afternoon tea – £67

Rosé Champagne afternoon tea – £68

Availability: 12:30-4:45pm from Friday to Monday

Fairmont St Andrews

Sip your tea by the sea at this iconic luxury hotel and take in the beautiful scenery that St Andrews has to offer.

Spend a leisurely afternoon in the Atrium Lounge beneath the 60-metre lighting sculpture, situated in the heart of the hotel, which was inspired by the artists’ views of the rolling hills and crashing waves overlooked by the venue.

Indulge in a delicious afternoon tea that showcases a range of teas, homemade sandwiches, scones, cakes and pastries made fresh by the hotel’s executive pastry chef.

The cherry on top of this delicious offering is the venue’s exclusive partnership with Moët & Chandon, giving guests the choice to elevate their afternoon with the addition of luxury champagne.

Address: Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, KY16 8PN

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £27

Champagne afternoon tea – £40

Availability: 1-4pm from Monday to Sunday

Jessie’s Kitchen

Afternoon tea is a British tradition that dates back to the early 19th century. Today, the custom lives on in homes across the country and you can even have it delivered straight to your door.

At Jessie’s Kitchen, the team has created the ultimate afternoon (and morning) tea for customers to share with friends and family or just as a treat for themselves.

They comprise sausage rolls, freshly baked scones, miniature finger sandwiches and a selection of tasty home bakes.

Address: 3 Albert Road, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1AY

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £15

Availability: From 2pm daily

Old Course Hotel

The Old Course Hotel offers an award-winning afternoon tea experience with a delicious selection of delicate pastries and cakes, created by the hotel’s pastry chef, including homemade plain scones and strawberry and pink Champagne preserve.

Served in either the conservatory or the fourth-floor restaurant, guests can enjoy their afternoon teas while admiring the spectacular views across the Old Course in St Andrews.

Address: Old Course Hotel, Old Station Road, St Andrews, KY16 9SP

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £20

Afternoon tea with Classic Deutz Champagne – £32.75

Availability: Monday to Sunday from 1-4pm

Taypark House

Taypark House in Dunkeld offers a delicious afternoon tea menu – bubbly is optional, of course, but highly recommended.

Tuck into their chef’s range of savouries and the house’s famous freshly-baked scones with clotted cream and jam. Then, make your way round a mouth-watering selection of pastries and desserts.

As all of Taypark House’s afternoon teas are created to order, so be sure to reserve yours 48 hours in advance.

Address: 484 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1LR

Price list:

Traditional afternoon tea – £20

Prosecco or gin and tonic afternoon tea – £25

Champagne afternoon tea – £35

Laurent Perrier Rose afternoon tea (for two) – £120

Availability: Noon to 5pm daily

