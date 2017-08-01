A £6 million proposed development could see 49 new homes built on the site of a former Angus hospital.

A range of houses is planned at the site of the former Little Cairnie Hospital in Arbroath.

All of the buildings at the ex-NHS Tayside facility have been demolished to make way for the 49 properties.

Only the hospital’s former administration building remains.

If approved, these will be a mix of 33 new-build homes, 12 social houses and four refurbished homes within the administration building.

Hillcrest Housing Association has linked up with Chamberlain Bell Ltd, who are behind the development which will cost £6.2m.

External investment for the project has been sourced from a firm in Israel.

The application has been lodged with Angus Council by Fouin and Bell Ltd.

Houses of two, three and four bedrooms will be offered.

Trees, boundary walls and gate features formerly within the hospital site have been retained.

David Bell, from Chamberlain Bell Ltd, told the Tele: “All of the buildings have been demolished apart from the admin building.

“That’s being refurbished into four homes and the rest are new build houses so it’s 49 units in total. We’re working together with Hillcrest Housing in Dundee and it’s a pretty exclusive development we’ve got.”

He added: “It’s going to cost £6.2m in total.

“Some of that investment is coming from outside investors in Israel. I think it’s going to be an amazing development and an exciting addition to the area.

“The planning application has been submitted and we’ve had no objections at all to what we’re proposing to do. All we have to do now is have a discussion with the roads department about how bin lorries will navigate the road.”