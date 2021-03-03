48-year-old man arrested after haul of drugs and weapons recovered from Dundee property

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after police officers recovered £750 worth of cannabis, an air gun and knives from a property in Cardross Street in Dundee.

Officers from the Maryfield community policing team made the raid on Tuesday 2 March where they recovered the haul of drugs and weapons.

The man has since been arrested and charged, and will appear in court shortly.

Following the raid, police will be focusing on the Maryfield area of Dundee for some time in a bid to reduce violence.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Yesterday morning [Tuesday 2 March], officers from the Maryfield community policing team in Dundee executed a search warrant at an address in Cardross Street.

“They recovered a quantity of cannabis valued at approximately £750, along with an air gun and a number of knives.

“A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged, and should appear at court at a later date.

“Officers in the Maryfield area will be continuing to focus on violence reduction activities over the coming weeks.

“If you have any concerns or information about drugs, violence, intimidation or antisocial activities in the area, let us know.

“Call 101, or you can provide information 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”