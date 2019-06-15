Elaine hangs up her hairdryer after 30 years of cutting hair in Dundee

Hairstyles and fashions have changed dramatically over the past three decades – with everything from the Farrah Fawcett flick and the dubious Purdey cut to Afros, perms and the must-have “Rachel” all having had their day.

One Dundee hairdresser who has seen it all is Elaine Symington, owner of Elaine’s at the top of Victoria Road.

Now, as she prepares to hang up her curlers for the last time, Elaine has given the Tele a fascinating and hilarious glimpse into her 35 years in the hairdressing business in the city.

She recalls with affection the mill girls who kept a tab so they could afford their perm for special occasions, and the same girls rushing to the salon as soon as the mill “bummer” sounded.

Then there are the years of shampoo and sets and blue rinses – not to mention catching glimpses of the Queen on her visits to the city.

Elaine said: “She often used to stop right outside the shop in one of her fancy cars as it had to stop at the traffic lights.

“Staff and customers would rush outside to wave to her.”

There was also the tale of the runaway bunny – when Elaine and her customers, curlers in place, spent several hours one morning trying to coax an errant rabbit out from underneath a parked car outside the shop.

Elaine, 57, said: “I think I’ve have seen and heard it all.

“I’m now doing the hair of third generation Dundee families, the great-grannies, the grannies, the mums and now the children, too.

“Over the years I’ve heard all about their sad times and happy times, high days and holidays and family tragedies.

“I’ve loved every single minute of it and I’m going to miss my clients very much.”

Elaine has no definite leaving date yet but she’ll be doing her last shampoo and set in the next few weeks.

She’s giving up because she no longer feels fit enough to continue and is looking forward to a well earned rest with husband Chris, 64. He has spent many years running the business side of the salon.

When she does close her doors for the final time, Elaine will be ending a 50-year association her family has had with hairdressing in Dundee.

Elaine first began learning her trade as a 12-year-old Saturday girl in her mum Julie’s salon –known as Julie’s.

She in turn had worked with the Dereks in their string of salons across the city.

She eventually became a manageress and 33 years ago Elaine began working as a hairdresser with her mum.

Then, 31 years ago, Elaine took over the Victoria Road salon, where she has remained ever since.

Walking through the doors is a blast from the past – a proper old school hairdresser with its hairdryers and trays of curlers.

Elaine said: “I’ve done all the styles over the years and worn them all myself.

“I’m still doing shampoo and sets for my older clients and I have one lady who is 90 who still comes to me.”

Elaine said: “Even through hard financial times people still come to get their hair done and I’ve been happy to oblige.”