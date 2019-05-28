SCOTLAND: Mum blasts sentence after daughter assaulted and forced to flee home town

A young mother has blasted a sentence handed to the two women who assaulted her daughter – claiming it has made her feel like she has been “kicked aside like a worthless piece of rubbish”.

Romara Duncan, from Forres, was attacked in the early hours of March 2 after attending an event at The Eagle bar in her hometown with friends.

The assault left the teenager, who celebrates her 19th birthday today, with a broken nose, a cut lip and fears that she may lose her teeth.

She was punched in the head and dragged to the ground.

In the aftermath, Miss Duncan fled Moray and has since moved to Glasgow to stay with her sister.

Last week, Olivia Lesniewicz, 19, was fined £650 at Elgin Sheriff Court for carrying out the assault while her co-accused Christina Simpson, 20, was sentenced to 60 hours of unpaid work.

However, Miss Duncan’s mother, June Duncan, has hit out at the sentences – believing they will do little to mend the mental scars of the last three months.

