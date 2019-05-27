BLETHER: Dundee under-15s select side who won the Scottish Cup

The Dundee Schoolboys U/15 Select side which won the Scottish Cup in 1972 continues to attract comment.

Ian Fraser saw one of his heroes in the picture, Cammy Fraser.

He said: “I don’t know why but probably because he played for Hearts, and I was instantly taken back to the ‘Albert Kidd game’ when Dundee beat Hearts 2-0 to stop them winning the Premier Division in 1986.

“I used to go to all the Dundee home games with my old man, who, sadly, passed away in 1991.

“However, I vividly remember walking up the Provie Road with him after the game both in disbelief at the numbers of grown men, Hearts supporters obviously, sitting on the kerbs in tears.

“Why a picture of Cammy would remind me of that, I don’t know.

“Football is funny that way!

“These were happy memories, though, of me and the old man going to the games.”

Ian continued: “Can you publish a picture that’ll remind me of the night we beat Hibs 3-0 in a midweek Scottish Cup replay when I was wee? (see above).

“It was played in front of the biggest crowd I ever remember at Dens.

“My dad used to wedge me between the wall and advertising hoardings in the enclosure.

“I just remember the noise!”

That Scottish Cup quarter-final replay against Hibs took place on May 18, 1974, with Dundee winning after drawing the first leg 3-3 at Easter Road nine days previously.

The match attendance was officially given as 30,888. Scorers for Dundee were Jock Scott, John Duncan and Bobby Wilson.

The Dark Blues lined up – Allan; B Wilson, Gemmell; Ford, Stewart, Phillip; J Wilson, Robinson, Duncan, J Scott, Lambie (I Scott). Unused sub – Wallace.

Another Dundee fan, Malcolm McGuire, also saw Fraser’s photo and has asked me for more information on his career.

Malcolm, from Birkhill, said: “Did Cammy Fraser sign for Dundee from an English club, whom he joined from school, and did he have a second spell at Dens?”

Cammy, from Dundee, joined Hearts as a teenager in 1974 and played over 50 times for the Tynecastle club.

He was transferred to Dundee in 1980 and played 125 first-team games for the Dark Blues.

Rangers were alerted to his form and he was transferred to the Ibrox side in 1984, turning out over 50 times over a three-year spell in Govan.

It was then on to a four-year stint with Raith Rovers, before returning to Dens in 1991 for a year, turning out on 22 occasions.

He was part of the team which won the First Division that term, thus gaining promotion to the Premier League.

His senior career finished with a year at Montrose.

The only coaching positions I can locate is stints at junior clubs Lochore Welfare and Newburgh.

In all, he played 179 times for the Dens Parkers.