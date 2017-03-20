More than 4,500 people in Dundee are registered on an online dating site designed for married men and women.

The City of Discovery is ranked 38th in the UK with roughly 3% of the city’s population listed as members of IllicitEncounters.com.

However, the number of people from Dundee registered on the site has dropped by more than 100 people in 12 months.

There are currently 4,709 members of the site registered to an address in the city, compared to 4,839 a year ago.

Glasgow is considered the ‘most faithful’ city in Scotland according to the Infidelity Index figures.

The Infidelity Index, compiled by IllicitEncounters.com, mapped the location data of its 1.1 million members against each town’s adult population to find the most adulterous towns, cities and London boroughs in the country.

The site’s spokesperson Christian Grant said: “People have had affairs since the dawn of time, but the last decade in particular has seen a large spike.

“The site has grown exponentially, and it’s thanks to the turbulent economy and increase in house prices that has left many people financially crippled, unable to divorce should their marriage hit the rocks.

“So, they seek the only other viable alternative that they have: an affair. It’s cheaper than a divorce, and it’s safer than ever before.

“Evidently, the Scots are no strangers to affairs, with strong showings across the board. While Livingston and Inverness fly the flag of infidelity the highest, Cumbernauld ensures that Scotland have at least a couple of representatives in the top 15 towns.

“And in terms of cities, it might be surprising to see Inverness beat Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen to not only take the crown for the most adulterous Scottish city, but as one of the most adulterous cities in the whole of the UK.

“Glaswegians, however, go some way to redeeming Scotland as a whole; they can proudly say that they belong to the most faithful and trustworthy city in all of the UK.”

With 3.19% of its adult population signed up, Dundee was three places below Edinburgh on the list of the UK’s most adulterous cities. The Scottish capital has 3.49% of its adult population cheating.

Aberdeen is more adulterous than both, however, with 4.33% of its adult population cheating – this puts it in 23rd place overall – but not to be beaten is Inverness; with 6.01% of its adult population cheating, it is Scotland’s most adulterous city, and the 8th most adulterous city in the country.

In terms of towns, Livingston is Scotland’s top cheating town, and 8th place overall.

Last year’s most adulterous Scottish town, Cumbernauld, was 14th place overall, with 1.56% of its adult population cheating (842 adulterers).

Other notable Scottish entries include Hamilton, which was 24th overall with 723 adulterers (1.36% of the town’s adult population).

For the full data visit www.infidelityindex.co.uk.