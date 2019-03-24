Dundee street on lockdown amid reports of armed police ‘stand-off’ with man said to have firearm

Streets in the Douglas area of Dundee were closed by police on Sunday as they attended an incident in Balmoral Terrace.

Several police cars and vans attended the incident with some locals telling the Evening Telegraph that it had been ongoing since around 5am this morning.

Both Balmoral Place and Balmoral Terrace were sealed off by police around 11am, with unconfirmed reports a man is inside a property claiming to have a shotgun.

One resident told the Evening Telegraph there were armed police involved in a “stand off” in Balmoral Terrace, but this is yet to be confirmed.

One woman said: “I got escorted out my building because he lives in the next close to me. It’s been on going since about 5am.”

Another local, who asked not to be named, said she can’t get out of her block of flats as the man was “throwing things out the window” – and police had told her not to approach the windows of the block as a result, for her own safety.

The woman, who said she was unable to leave the block as he was disabled, added: “I have police at my windows and at my door just now to make sure myself and anyone else in the block is safe.”

Another man told the Tele the person the police have concern for had “smashed all the windows in his house”.

The incident remains ongoing.

It is understood it centres around one flat and there is no wider threat to the public.

More to come.