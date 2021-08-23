40mph Kingennie buffer zones to slow down speeding Angus drivers

Buffer zones are being put at each end of the Angus hamlet of Kingennie in a clampdown on drivers blasting past the houses there.

Despite a 30 miles per hour limit being in place for more than a decade, a recent survey has revealed drivers are routinely ignoring the signs on the B961.

It showed more than 300 vehicles a day are hitting as much as 50mph, with at least one doing double the speed limit on average.

The busy commuter route is now to come in for extra speed limit treatment.

Angus communities committee councillors agreed the move.

Roads boss Walter Scott said: “A recording device was placed to pick up the speed of traffic in the centre of the village.

“The device recorded speeds approximately 320 metres within the 30mph speed limit.

“The survey returned results, over a 7-day period, of an average recorded speed of 33.7mph.

But the speed at or below which 85% of vehicles were travelling was 40.9mph.

He added: “There were approximately 2,060 vehicles detected per day over the recording period.

“Over the 7-day period, the recording device detected an average of 321 vehicles travelling at a speed between 40 and 50mph.”

Mr Scott said the data also revealed 28 vehicles travelling at between 50 and 60mph.

One was travelling at or above 60mph each day.

There have been no recorded injury accidents there in the past three years.

The new move will see 40mph zones applied at each end of the village.

Councillor’s welcome

Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Craig Fotheringham is hopeful the buffer zones will do their job.

He said: “I’m delighted to see this coming forward.

“I was contacted by several residents on that road during the last council and the 30 limit was implemented.

“I’m now delighted to see they are going to put in the 40 buffer zones.

“Although there haven’t been any serious accidents, hopefully it will make a difference to the residents living on that road.”