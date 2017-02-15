£400k raised towards Perth Theatre target

Perth Theatre bosses are confident they can reach their £1.5 million fundraising goal before the venue is ready to reopen.

Horsecross Arts, the creative force behind the city centre venue’s redevelopment, has announced it has already raised £400,000.

The campaign has been boosted by awards and donations from several trusts and foundations, as well as money from seat dedications.

Horsecross has already confirmed pledges of £15.1m towards the £16.6m transformation from, among others, Perth and Kinross Council, Creative Scotland, the Gannochy Trust and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The £1.5m final phase is to help fully kit out the restored and redeveloped building.

Construction has reached a further milestone with gilding work under way at the B-listed auditorium.

A massive crane, which arrived at the site last summer, has finished its work and will be removed later this month.

Horsecross Arts chief executive Gwilym Gibbons said: “We are delighted to be nearly a third of the way towards reaching our £1.5 million fundraising target to fully kit out the transformed Perth Theatre.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and commitment of all our funders.”