A total of £40,000 is to be spent on making Edinburgh free from Islamophobia and prejudiced behaviour.

The money has been contributed by Police Scotland, City of Edinburgh Council and the Scottish Government to help local people deliver projects to foster positive relationships between diverse communities.

Between November 10 and December 12, applications were submitted for projects to receive up to £5,000 from the total fund.

A vote was launched on January 28 this year with 2,500 people collectively voting for which of the 35 short-listed projects would receive funding.

A total of 13 projects across the city are now being funded to reduce prejudice.

Sergeant Scott Kennedy said: “It’s been really encouraging to see so many people eager to be involved and the support received from the public throughout this process.

“We’ll continue to work together with all the projects to tackle prejudice and ensure that Edinburgh remains a welcoming and diverse city.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved and wish all the projects the best of luck.”

Councillor Maureen Child, convener of the communities and neighbourhood committee, said: “Participatory budgeting exercises like this continue to be exceedingly popular, allowing local people to make real decisions about priority activities in their local area.

“This is a great example of the positive work being carried out across the city with partners to promote equality and tackle Islamophobia.”