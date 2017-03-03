Nearly 400 members of NHS Tayside staff have been nominated for the health board’s Staff Appreciation and Recognition (Star) Awards.

Employees were nominated by members of the public or their colleagues.

The awards are given to individuals, services or teams in one of six categories for delivering outstanding patient care or going the extra mile.

NHS Tayside chairman Professor John Connell said: “We have been overwhelmed by the number of nominations and I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to do so.

“The number and range reflects the fact our hard-working staff go above and beyond every day.

“We know from feedback that being recognised in this way is a tremendous boost to morale and much appreciated.”

A multidisciplinary shortlisting panel now has the task of choosing six finalists in each category.

A judging panel will then decide on gold, silver and bronze winners which will be announced at the Star Awards ceremony in May.