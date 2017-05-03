Living in the Lang Toun proved lucky for hundreds of Kirkcaldy residents at the weekend as they shared an amazing £3 million prize through the People’s Postcode Lottery.

A total of 753 players in the KY2 6 postcode area scooped prizes from a healthy £2,094 to a life-changing £491,040 for two-ticket winner Elizabeth Smith.

The 66-year-old said: “I got the envelope for the £4,000 first of all and I thought ‘this is great’, because I’ve never won that amount of money before.

“But then they ripped that up on stage when the postcode came up and when I got the first cheque I thought ‘I can’t believe it’.

“To get the second one because I’ve got two tickets, it’s just fantastic.”

Former factory worker Mrs Smith has been playing for a decade, narrowly missing out on £25,000 in the game’s early days when her old postcode, KY1, was drawn.

A holiday to Toronto may be on the cards, although she said her two sons and 13 grandchildren will feel the benefits.

“That’s my first priority, my kids. I’m going to treat my 16-year-old granddaughter Rebecca to her university fees,” she added.

Sums of £2,094, £4,188 and £6,282, were handed out before the big winners of £245,520 were revealed as George Wight, 68, Katy Honeyman, 35, and Lorraine Reilly, 58.