Woman accused of illegally claiming £36,000 from Dundee home, using cash to go to Tenerife

A Woman has been accused of making bogus benefits claims amounting to £36,000 and trying to use taxpayers’ money to fund a holiday to Tenerife.

Alexandra Rutherford, 61, allegedly failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Dundee City Council that she and her husband were working.

It is alleged the offences were committed between 2014 and 2017 from her then home on Dalgleish Road.

Between July 2015 and November 2017, Rutherford allegedly failed to tell the DWP of a change of circumstances that affected her ability to claim income-related employment support allowance.

She allegedly failed to tell the department she was living with her husband and she was in paid employment, thereby obtaining £22,944.74 by fraud.

Rutherford allegedly failed to tell the council about the same change in circumstances between August 2015 and November 2017.

She is accused of fraudulently obtaining £9,418.24 of housing benefit.

Court papers also allege she failed to tell the DWP about an improvement in her ability to deal with her medical condition. It is alleged she falsely obtained a further £3,810.70 of benefits between July 2015 and March 2016.

A final charge alleges that in October 2014, Rutherford pretended to the DWP that she required a social fund loan of £600 to purchase furniture, household equipment, clothing and footwear which she urgently required.

Prosecutors allege that in reality, Rutherford wanted the money to fund a holiday to Tenerife.

She allegedly induced the DWP to give her £348 and tried to obtain a further £252.

Rutherford, of Gilbert Avenue, North Berwick, was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case without plea until September.