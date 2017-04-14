Thirty five people were caught trespassing on Tayside’s railways last year, it has been revealed.

There were 22 incidents recorded in the Dundee area and a further 13 around Perthshire in 2016. In addition, police had 37 reports of trespassing incidents in the Kirkcaldy area.

British Transport Police said that one person trespasses on Britain’s railways every hour, and that such incidents are at an all-time high.

Last year alone there were 710 incidents where people risked their lives on the rail network in Scotland — a 16% rise on the previous year.

Research also shows young people are more likely to take a risk on the tracks, with seasonal peaks in incidents coinciding with the spring and summer school holidays.

Two people under the age of 16 trespassed in Dundee alone last year. Simon Constable, head of route safety at Network Rail Scotland, said: “Every April we see a huge rise in the number of people taking a risk on the rail network and it’s worrying that these numbers seem to be going up.

“Britain has the safest railway in Europe but still too many people lose their lives on the tracks.

“The dangers may not always be obvious but the electricity on the railway is always on and trains can travel up to 125 miles per hour, so even if they see you, they can’t stop in time.

“As the railway gets busier and we electrify more lines to improve services, we must work harder to keep young people safe by making them aware of the dangers. It may seem harmless to take a shortcut, or fun to play on the tracks, but this is not only illegal, it is also very dangerous.”

In response to the seasonal surge in incidents and to tackle the problem of youth trespass, Network Rail has launched a schools engagement programme, which aims to teach children in trespass hotspots about railway safety.

Superintendent David Marshall from British Transport Police, said: “We believe the number of children we encounter trespassing every year is sadly, just the tip of the iceberg.

“Every single day we are called to the tracks because a train driver has had to sound their horn or apply their emergency brake In a desperate bid to avoid youths on the line, who then run off, seemingly unaware of the danger they have put themselves in.”