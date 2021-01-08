Additional investment of more than £320,000 is set to be made to improve play provision in parks across Dundee.

Councillors will be asked to approve proposals including the installation of balance beams, rope bridges, somersault bars, net climbing equipment, monkey bars, suspension bridges and log steps, as well as new accompanying benches and bins.

Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services convener, Councillor Anne Rendall, said: “It’s very positive to be able to welcome such widespread investment in play during a time when our outdoor spaces and outdoor exercise continues to play a big part in our lives.

“These proposals are very exciting and I’m sure many children and families will get great enjoyment out of them for years to come.

“We’re committed to keeping our parks an attractive place to visit because we know how much residents value them.”

The proposals include the installation of Robinia adventure trails at Robertson Street and St Fergus and Ardler primary schools, and upgrading equipment at Finlathen Park and Castle Green play areas.

Wellgate Park play improvements will result in the removal of the old playpark and installation of an adventure trail with the path network improved and new areas of planting, benches and bins.

New equipment will also be installed at St Vincent’s play area to cater for all ages and all abilities, with a particular focus on 5 to 12-year-olds.

Fixed play equipment and open-ended landscape features such as grass mounds, smooth boulders, balancing logs, wooden platforms will encourage physical activity and exploration of the natural world. Wheelchair accessible footpaths will support access around the space.

The neighbourhood services committee will consider the Play Framework Improvement plans at its meeting on Monday.

If approved, all projects are expected to start in March.