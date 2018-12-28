312,000 through V&A Dundee’s doors in three months

A total of 312,000 people visited V&A Dundee in its first three months, it has been revealed.

The museum opened its doors on September 15 and in less than a month had welcomed 100,000 people to its exhibitions, education rooms, restaurant and cafe.

Bosses at the attraction have now confirmed that 312,000 people visited between September 15 and December 14, its first three full months of operation.

The figure is just 188,000 short of its target of attracting half-a-million people in its first year – with the main summer tourist season next year still to come.

It is expected a further 350,000 people will visit the V&A each year thereafter.

Philip Long, director of the museum, has hailed the success of the attraction.

He said: “It has been a fantastic year for the team at V&A Dundee and I am very proud that since opening in September we have welcomed more than 300,000 people into the museum.

“The architect who designed V&A Dundee, Kengo Kuma, wanted it to become a new living room for the city and it’s great watching people make themselves at home.

“Looking ahead, I can’t wait to introduce visitors to our ambitious 2019 exhibitions exploring the revolutionary worlds of video games and robotics.”

The museum’s first main exhibition, focusing on the style and design of cruise liners, runs until February.

It is the only part of the museum which has an entry fee.

In April, the show Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt, opens in the temporary exhibition space, running until September. Then in November, the museum welcomes its third touring exhibition, Hello Robot, Design Between Human and Machine, which runs through until February 2020.

Meanwhile, museum bosses have highlighted the attraction is open to visitors for the rest of the holiday period.

The attraction was closed on Christmas Day and yesterday, but reopened today and will stay open on Hogmanay, New Year’s Day and January 2, with its usual opening times of 10am to 5pm daily.