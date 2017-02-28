Two men are due to appear in court after a fire caused £30,000 to vehicles and a building at a Dundee garage.

Emergency services were called to Arnold Clark in Balfield Road at 11pm yesterday.

Fire crews were on the scene for around 40 minutes as they brought the fire under control.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that two 18-year-old men have been charged in connection with a fire at Arnold Clark, Balfield Road, Dundee last night.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are both expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.”

