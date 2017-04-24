£300k digital mail scheme ‘will save cash in long run’

Perth and Kinross Council plans to spend nearly £300,000 on a digital mail scheme, which it claims will lead to savings in the long run.

The local authority says this funding is necessary to transfer paper files and incoming mail on to a digital format.

Council chiefs will this week discuss the plan, which would see funding of £288,500 from the local authority’s transformation reserve.

This money is proposed to deliver a ‘combined mail solution’ as an extension to the current corporate digital platform (CDP) transformation project.

A report by Chris Jolly, the council team leader for strategic planning, improvement and risk, suggests the project will result in “creating efficiencies” and recurring cost savings of £137,000 per annum, in respect of outgoing mail.

He also states that if council chiefs agree to the £288,500 funding, it would see the wider CDP programme being delivered by 2020. Murdo Fraser, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said transferring paper files to a digital format is a “worthwhile exercise”.

However, he added: “Spending £300,000 on this programme when budgets are tight across the council is a significant investment and one that must be justified.”