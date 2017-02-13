Goods worth nearly £300,000 were stolen in raids on Dundonians’ homes in 2016, the Tele can reveal.

Crooks targeted homes in the city 166 times last year — with 127 of them still unsolved.

March was the worst month for stolen goods — with 22 housebreakings seeing more than £114,000 worth of valuables taken.

In one raid, £51,000 of property was taken.

The figures suggest a rise in the value of property taken compared to previous months — although the percentage of housebreakings solved has gone up from less than 20% to more than 30%.

Superintendent Graeme Murdoch, of Tayside Division, said officers were reliant on the public’s help in preventing housebreakings and bringing perpetrators to justice.

He said: “It is very upsetting for anyone to have their home broken into and to have had personal belongings stolen.

“These crimes can have a long-lasting effect on victims in our community and I would reassure the public that domestic housebreaking is a high priority for policing in Dundee and across Tayside.

“With the support of the public, we continue to tackle this type of crime, providing advice and support to residents, gathering information on those responsible and increasing our detection rates accordingly.”

Kevin Keenan, who represents the Strathmartine ward — where housebreaking rates are among the highest in the city — said he had “real concerns” about the “enormous” value of goods taken from residents.

He said: “Any break-in has a massive impact for the people involved. It is a huge invasion of people’s privacy and it can have a lasting impact on them, whether they are items that have a small value or items that are expensive”.

Mr Keenan added that he hoped Police Scotland remained focused on “making people pay for the crimes that they carry out”.

Supt Murdoch added that police had utilised a number of methods in taking on housebreakers. He said: “We tackle the crime of housebreaking in three main ways.

“We try to ensure that we inform residents about home security and crime prevention at every opportunity, which we do by talking to people in our community about their concerns and also by sending out information using our social media accounts and with initiatives such as our After Dark programme.

“Partner agencies also assist us in providing crime prevention information to residents.

“Constable Steven McKay, from Safer Communities, can also be contacted to carry out crime prevention visits at commercial and residential properties in Dundee. Where there is a rise in a certain area, we carry out high visibility patrols and use the information to identify, trace and arrest offenders and to recover stolen property.”