Four Dundee neighbours celebrating £30,000 lottery windfall

Four lucky neighbours in Dundee are celebrating after each winning £30,000 thanks to their postcode.

The windfall comes after the DD2 4XA postcode was announced as a winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday.

The winners, who have chosen to remain anonymous, will have the prize money paid into their bank accounts.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson said: “What a fantastic way to start the weekend.

“Congratulations to our winners – I hope they get themselves a special treat.”

The lottery costs £10 a month to play and people play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and so far more than £600 million has been raised to date for thousands of good causes up and down Britain, as well as internationally.