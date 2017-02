Christopher Gardiner, 26, of Exchange Street, was fined £300 and issued with four penalty points.

Gardiner admitted driving a car without due care and attention at the junction of Coupar Angus Road and Lochee High Street on December 16 last year.

He admitted failing to maintain a proper look-out, failing to observe a red traffic light, failing to stop at the light, and colliding with another car, causing damage to both cars and injury to Robert Duncan.