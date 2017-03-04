Exactly 30 years ago today, but not for the first time, European football paused to take note of a quite stunning performance as Dundee United shocked mighty Barcelona in the Uefa Cup.

No doubt at some point Arabs will be pausing to recall the quite remarkable events of a March night in 1987.

As the teams ran out that evening, many of the fans who were there would have been casting their minds back a further 21 years to when their side, European rookies under Jerry Kerr, had bundled Barca out of the old Fairs Cup with home and away victories.

But with world stars like Gary Lineker, Mark Hughes and Andoni Zubizarreta in the Spanish ranks, surely it couldn’t happen again.

But it did and it took Jim McLean’s experienced Euro campaigners just two minutes to show that.

That’s how little game time had elapsed as Kevin Gallacher sent a ball over from the right at the Shed End and Tannadice erupted.

To this day, debate rages as to whether the Scotland international’s effort was intended as a cross or a shot.

He’s always insisted on the latter, but is doesn’t really matter. What did was the ball ended up in Zubizarreta’s net and United were on their way to another famous victory.

And right-back that evening, John Holt, remembers that moment — and another big one — that meant it was United’s night.

Holt said: “The goal was one of those ones that you just hit it — it was on target and it went in.

“I recall taking a throw-in to Paul Sturrock who cut it back to Kevin, he took a touch and hit it.

“I also recall Gary Lineker having a chance from inside the six-yard box and missing — I’m glad he missed it!”

There were no more goals that evening but there was a top-drawer performance right up there alongside the ones that, in previous years, had seen Germans Borussia Monchengladbach destroyed at Tannadice and a similar job done away to Monaco.

And what that did was confirmed to McLean’s players they had it in them to go over to Spain a fortnight later and see the tie out, which they duly did by chalking up a 2-1 second-leg victory despite initially falling behind in the Nou Camp.

That night ended with the Barca fans waving handkerchiefs to signal their team’s capitulation and a grudging respect for United’s performance over the two legs.

In the game at Tannadice the home support’s reaction was more robust. Whether or not most of them believed a win against a side, that just months earlier had been unlucky to lose the European Cup Final on penalties to Steaua Bucharest, was possible, by the final whistle they knew they’d witnessed something special.

“It was a great night, a historic night for the club and for Scottish football,” added Holt.

“I just remember coming up against these great players but at the end of the day, Dundee United beat them.

“Going into it, though, we thought we had a great chance.

“On the day, Jim McLean got his tactics right and we had a really good team ourselves, full of great players.

“In my work now, people thank me for making their day thanks to that result.

“We’ve nothing to be thanked for, though — we were just doing our job.”